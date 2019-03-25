'Masood Azhar's kin': Yogi Adityanath's dig at Sahranpur Congress candidate

Lucknow, Mar 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stoked controversy by linking Sahranpur Congress candidate Imran Masood to Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, he said the "son-in-law of (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) Azhar Masood" has entered the constituency and he speaks the language of the terror mastermind.

"You have to decide who wins from Saharanpur, a person who speaks the language of Azhar Masood or a soldier of Modiji," he said, seeking votes for the BJP candidate from Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhanpal.

Adityanath said Azhar would meet the same fate as Osama bin Laden.

"You must have heard about Osama bin Laden. He was killed brutally. Azhar Masood will be killed in the same manner," he said.

The UP chief minister said the BJP is committed to nation building and will not allow "any traitor to dent India's integrity".

"Some parties offered biryani to terrorists, while the Modi government has only one medicine for terrorists - bullets and bombs," he said.

Taking a jibe at the SP-BSP alliance in the state, Adityanath said, "People who are contesting 37-38 seats are thinking of becoming prime minister."

Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said, "You must have noticed that the Union finance minister had referred to an individual as 'man without brains'.

"Rahul Gandhi does not know Indian culture, so when he went to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, he sat in a position as if he was offering namaaz."

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's close aide Sam Pitroda, Adityanath said, "There is a 'mahaguru' in the Congress. He raises questions on the valour of our armed forces. When this is the condition of the 'mahaguru', you can imagine the condition of 'mahachelas'."

Taking potshots at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "When someone asked Akhilesh if Mulayam will be his leader, 'my leader is Mayawati. I have already de-throned netaji'.

Attacking rival parties, he said, "The presiding deity of the corrupt, the jewel of clan of goons and the torchbearer of 'naamdaars' want to plunder the resources of the country."

