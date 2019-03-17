  • search
    'Masood Azhar's issue will be resolved', says Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Chinese Ambassador Luo Zhaohui on Sunday said that the issue of ban on Jaish--Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar will be resolved.

    His statement comes days after Beijing blocked India's attempt at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for the fourth time by putting a "technical hold"

    Speaking to ANI, Luo Zhaohui said,''This matter (Masood Azhar on UNSC 1267 list) will be resolved, this is only a technical hold which means there is time for continued consultations. It will be resolved believe me.''

    Also Read | US, UK, France In 'intense' talks with China over listing of Masood Azhar

    ''Regarding Masood Azhar we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India's concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved,. After Wuhan summit last year the 2 way cooperation is on the right track, on fast track. We're satisfied with this cooperation, optimistic about the future,'' he said.

    Ambassador spoke to ANI during Holi celebrations at Chinese Embassy in Delhi.

    When asked about the reason for blocking the move initiated by the US, France and UK, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said China always carries out "thorough and in-depth" investigation of the applications to the UN sanctions committee.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
