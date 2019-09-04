  • search
    Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed declared individual terrorists under new anti-terror law

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 4: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.

    The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

    "And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act... "And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..," a home ministry notification said.

    Mumbai terror attack matermind Zaki Ur Rehman Lakhvi and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim have also been declared as 'individual terrorists.'

    The newly-amended The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019, lso provides for putting a travel ban on such individuals once they are declared terrorists.

