    Masood Azhar ban blocked: Omar Abdullah says Modi surrendered to China

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 14: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Thursday the BJP cannot claim to have been tough on terror as Prime Minister Narendra Modi "surrendered" to China on Masood Azhar.

    He also said the NDA government had given Pakistan a "big victory" by not conducting the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with parliamentary polls.

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

    "PM Modi surrendered to China on Azhar and surrendered to Pakistan & its proxies by delaying elections in J&K. How can the BJP claim to have been tough on internal security and tough against terror?" Omar, the vice-president of the NC, wrote on Twitter.

    [Fire does not stop at Pulwama, it will reach, Delhi, Lucknow says Masood Azhar in audio clip]

    He targeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his remarks on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had criticised the prime minister for being "scared" of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    "Mantri jee, your Government gave Pakistan a small victory when you postponed the Anantnag by-poll in 2017 and a big victory now that you've failed to conduct assembly elections. If anyone is giving Pakistan a reason to celebrate it isn't @RahulGandhi. Look closer to home sir," the former chief minister said.

    China on Thursday defended its fourth "technical hold" on the designation of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the move would give it time for a "thorough and in-depth assessment" of the case and help the parties concerned to engage in more talks to find a "lasting solution" acceptable to all.

    PTI

