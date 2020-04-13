Masks made mandatory in Gujarat, Haryana, Bengal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Masks are now compulsory in Gujarat, Haryana and West Bengal. These states made masks compulsory after Chandigarh and Punjab also implemented the same.

The Haryana Home Department said that non-compliance would attract punishment and also said that cops could fine offenders. The people do not necessarily have to buy masks from the markets, but also can use a piece of cloth.

In Gujarat, wearing of masks has been made compulsory in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

West Bengal reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to seven in the state, even as the TMC government made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places.

However, no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 122 in the state, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government said, even though the Union health ministry put the figure at 134.

According to a health bulletin released by the state government, the total number of active cases in West Bengal is now 95.

The TMC government, however, did not divulge the details of the deceased persons.

Meanwhile, late in the evening, the state government issued an order, making wearing of masks mandatory for people visiting public places.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

"Mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth which may even include a properly folded or rolled dupatta, gamcha, handkerchief or any such material that acts as a protective cover," the order said.

"It is hereby directed that it shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially when in public places," it added.

Meanwhile, at least 22 health workers of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were placed under quarantine after two patients admitted to the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said.

A two-day drive to disinfect Nabanna, the state secretariat in adjoining Howrah district, began on Sunday, government sources said.