Masks, hand sanitisers can be sold at fair price shops

New Delhi, Mar 22: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Saturday said face masks, gloves, soaps and hand sanitisers, which have been declared essential commodities, can be sold at fair price shops across the national capital.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review arrangements for effectively tackling the coronavirus threat.

Hussain directed officials to regularly visit general stores, chemist shops, pharmacies, drug manufacturers, etc to ensure that good quality masks and sanitisers are available and that these commodities are not being sold at higher prices.

Officials are already taking necessary action against black-marketers and hoarders as per law under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

The minister said the practice of social distancing must be followed while distributing ration among beneficiaries, who should be asked to maintain a distance of at least one metre between them.

Fair price shops can consider distributing food items on all days to prevent queuing up of beneficiaries.

In case of long queues, beneficiaries can be advised to use simple surgical masks or handkerchiefs, Hussain said.