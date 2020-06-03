  • search
    Masks, eye protection, masks key to stopping spread of COVID-19 says study

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Wearing face masks, eye protection and maintaining two metres distance from others are the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a study.

    However none of these interventions, even when properly used and combined offer complete protection from the infection. Other protective measures such as hand hygiene are needed to reduce the spread of the disease, according to a review of 172 studies from 16 countries published in the highly cited journal, The Lancet says.

    Warmer temperatures may not slow COVID-19 transmission by much: Study

    The study found that the risk of the infection was 2.6 per cent when people stand more than a metre away from the infected people, against 12.8 per cent if they were within a metre. The analysis further said that masks and protective eye coverings also added protective benefits, through the evidence for that was less clear cut.

    The chance of the infection was 3.1 per cent for those wearing a face mask, and 17.4 per cent for those without it. Use of face shields and glasses reduced the risk of the transmission to 5.5 per cent, down from 16 per cent without use.

    Current evidence shows that COVID-19 is most commonly spread by respiratory droplets, especially when people cough or sneeze, entering through the eyes, nose and mouth, iiehter directly or by touching a surface that is contaminated.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
