  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Masked: Several ministers resume work from office today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Several union ministers were back in their offices today. While the ministries would be working with minimal staff owing to the pandemic, the government wanted to send out a message that would instil confidence in the people.

    Masked: Several ministers resume work from office today

    However, all ministers who returned to their offices have been donning the home made face mask. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, 'back to working in North Block with a home made mask this morning."

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also returned to office and was seen sporting a face mask. He held a meeting at the Shastri Bhawan.

    I am sorry, Yamraj, Masakali 2.0: Innovative ways by cops to punish lockdown violators

    Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also was back at his office. Sporting a face mask, he said only senior officials and minimum staff required will be coming to office today onwards. We will follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19, he also said.

    The Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah have also resumed working at their ministries today. The PM has urged that social distancing protocols be followed.

    On Saturday, Modi was seen wearing a home made facemask during his meeting with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing.

    The meeting revolved around the lifting of restrictions following the lockdown that would end on April 14. Apart from Modi, several Chief Ministers were also seen wearing the face mask.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X