'Mask wali puja, mask wali Diwali': Govt advisory to curb COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Ahead of festive season, the government has issued an advisory for people in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

The govt said people should celebrate festivals with face masks and practice all COVID norms during the forthcoming festive season.

During a Health Ministry's press brief, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said, "We all need to ensure that in the coming months, we celebrate mask wali puja, mask wali Chhath, mask wali Diwali, mask wala Dussehra, mask wali Eid in order to curb the spread of #COVID19."

India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 64 lakh-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 63,94,068 while the death toll climbed to 99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday.

The total recoveries have surged to 53,52,078. There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.