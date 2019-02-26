Maruti Eeco used in Pulwama attack changed hands 7 times before ending up with JeM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 26: The Maruti Eeco car that was used in the Pulwama attack had changed at least 7 hands before it landed up with the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The National Investigation Agency which achieved a major breakthrough in the case said that the car bearing the Chassis number MA3ERLF1S00183735 was used in the attack. NIA officials also said that the engine number of the car was G12BN164140.

The car, according to the NIA was first sold in the year 2001 to one Jaleel Ahmed Haqqani, a resident of Heaven colony, which is on the outskirts of the Anantnag town. Before 2011 and 2019, the car changed several hands. Officials tell OneIndia that the car had changed 7 hands before it landed up with Hafiz Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Marhama.

The car was then used by the Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out the attack. It may be recalled that Adil Ahmed Dar was driving the vehicle before he detonated it near a CRPF bus, which was part of the convoy. Over 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in the attack.