Martyrs' Day 2019: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary

Nation observes Martyrs' Day:

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation and the tallest hero of India's independence, died on this day, that is January 30, back in 1948. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. The day is now also observed as Martyr's day.

'We gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters'

In a tweet the President wrote, "On Martyrs' Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind".

Salt Satyagraha March, better known as 'Dandi March'

Prime Minister Modi who is on his second visit to Gujarat today will be inaugurating the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi.

"Tomorrow, on Bapu's Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism. In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India's freedom," the PM tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh also paid tributes

Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" was also played at Rajghat. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to the Mahatma at his memorial. Remembering Mahatma on his death anniversary, Modi tweeted, "...Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for."