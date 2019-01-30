  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Martyrs' Day 2019: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The nation is observes Martyr's Day, January 30, the day of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. President Ram Nath Kovind leads the Nation in paying tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for independence.

    Nation observes Martyrs' Day:

    Nation observes Martyrs' Day:

    Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation and the tallest hero of India's independence, died on this day, that is January 30, back in 1948. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. The day is now also observed as Martyr's day.

    'We gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters'

    'We gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters'

    In a tweet the President wrote, "On Martyrs' Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind".

    Also Read |Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: Why South Africa revers Gandhiji

    Salt Satyagraha March, better known as 'Dandi March'

    Salt Satyagraha March, better known as 'Dandi March'

    Prime Minister Modi who is on his second visit to Gujarat today will be inaugurating the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi.

    "Tomorrow, on Bapu's Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism. In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India's freedom," the PM tweeted.

    Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh also paid tributes

    Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh also paid tributes

    Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan "Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram" was also played at Rajghat. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to the Mahatma at his memorial. Remembering Mahatma on his death anniversary, Modi tweeted, "...Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for."

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi martyrs day

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue