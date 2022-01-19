YouTube
    Marriage Strike trends on Twitter as netizens oppose criminalization of marital rape in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 19: #MarriageStrike started trending on Twitter with people opposing the proposition.

    Marriage Strike trends on Twitter

    The term "marriage strike" refers to a movement by young men not to marry, for fear of financial ruin from subsequent divorce and false cases.

    A perception that marriage is a financial disaster for men, especially during divorce settlements, is generally believed to be driving the marriage strike phenomenon.

    In 2014, the Delhi Commission of Women published a report (see here) which highlighted the fact that among all the rape cases filed between April 2013 to July 2014, 53.2% of them turned out to be false. This statistic was cited gleefully by men's rights activists and the like to decry that women speaking out about rape or sexual violence were, in all probability, lying or taking revenge on men.

    But this was not the end, the report further stated that in 2012 the acquittal rate was 45% but in 2013 it turned to 76% this was a direct increase of 22% in a single year.

    While there are some who are moving mountains to strike down section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (protecting men who have forced non-consensual intercourse with their wives from criminal prosecution), others think that men will be wrongly prosecuted if women are given the power to put their rapists behind the bar.

    Here's what netizens think:

    marriage twitter

    marriage twitter

    X