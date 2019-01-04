In an election year, everything gets politicised, even the wedding invitation cards!

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Surat, Jan 4: An election year is always full of surprises and unique takes. Supporters of a particular leader and political party go to any extent to express their solidarity and recently, a marriage invitation in Surat came up with something similar. In the invitation card, a unique gift was sought and it was a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections this year. The card, which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, says at the bottom: "Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections". The date of the wedding was January 1.

However, it was not the only such card that went viral on the social media. Another man, also a supporter of the prime minister from Mangalore, also made a similar request to the guests saying a vote for Modi will be their gift. This wedding is scheduled on February 10.

There was yet another wedding invitation card which enlisted all the schemes and achievements of the Modi government and appealed to the guests to make use of them.

@narendramodi Sir. With my wedding invitation card, I am trying to explains the lot of achievement, schemes by Modi Govt. & Urging all invitees get the use. Hand to hand helping them to get the max.benefit . I believe "We have to take care of Modi, Modi will take care of nation. pic.twitter.com/tZcgdX7uUw — Bhushan Branson (@mf5245pd) January 3, 2019