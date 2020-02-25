Markets will jump thousands of points if I win: Trump tells India Inc

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 25: United States President Donald Trump promised Indian business leaders that the "market" will rise "thousands and thousands" of points if he wins the upcoming US national election.

"The markets will jump thousand and thousand of points if I win, but if don't win, it will crash like never seen before," Trump said.

The high profile roundtable of business leaders with Trump included captains of the Indian industry such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

US to reduce more regulations: Trump promises

Trump listened to the concerns of the industrialists and thanked them for the investments made in the United States. "Thank you, you are doing very well," Trump told several business honchos.

Trump also promised to ease economic restrictions and regulations in the United States to boost foreign investment.

"Some of the regulations have to go through statutory process, but the government is committed to reducing a lot more regulations," he said.

Trump, on a two-day visit to India, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a "tough man". "We create jobs here, he creates jobs there (in US)," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Stating that he is going to win the US presidential elections, he said his government has done a lot for the economy, healthcare and military, PTI reported.

On concerns over the impact of Novel Coronavirus on global trade, Trump assured that the situation will be brought under control soon.

"China is working very very hard, I have spoken to President Xi they are working very hard. They had a rough patch and right now it seems they are getting it under control, they are getting it more and more under control so I think it is a problem that is going to go away," Trump was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Trump-Modi sign 3 key MoUs; finalised billion defence deal

Asserting that the situation in the US is under control, Trump said the US also does business with other nations and wants other countries to be "happy healthy and well".

"Let us see how it works out but I think it is going to work out fine. I hope so. We are working very hard, we are spending a tremendous amount of money also ...about 2.5 billion dollars on getting everything ready just in case something should happen and also helping other nations who are unequipped to do it," Trump added.