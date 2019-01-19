Marijuana racket busted in Hyderabad, 5 arrested

Hyderabad, Jan 19: A Marijuana smuggling racket has been busted in Hyderabad and five people have been arrested, said reports.

The Excise and Enforcement team has also seized 50 kg of Marijuana.

Cannabis is a banned substance in India and the person possessing it can be booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Delhi Police's crime branch earlier this month busted a drug trafficking syndicate that imported drugs online via dark web from the US and other countries, to distribute them in the city. The police claimed to have recovered 11.67kg of marijuana, 50 grams of cannabis wax, 50 grams of malana cream and 76 cartridges filled with a costlier type of marijuana worth about Rs 2.7 crore from the two men.

What is Cannabis/Marijuana or ganja?

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. It is being used in India for both medicinal and recreational purposes for centuries . The main psychoactive part of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Dried cannabis leaves are usually smoked, although they also be eaten or drunk in different forms. The earliest recorded uses date from the 3rd millennium BC. Since the early 20th century, cannabis has been subject to legal restrictions.

The possession, use, and sale of cannabis is illegal in most countries of the world. Effects of chronic use may include bronchitis, a cannabis dependence syndrome, and subtle impairments of attention and memory.People who smoked cannabis regularly in adolescence exhibit reduced connectivity in specific brain regions associated with memory, learning, alertness, and executive function.