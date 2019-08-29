Maridhas ready to release proof against 'DMK's Martin son and Thirumurugan Gandhi links with hawala'

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Aug 29: The trending Madurai professor cum blogger Maridhas who is countering the narrative against BJP and Rajnikanth in Tamil Nadu has come up with another controversial statement on Thursday. He said that he is ready to release proof against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Martin son, Jose Daison Martin and separatist the May 17 Thirumurugan Gandhi links with hawala money. And challenged Tamil media if they are ready to publish it.

Today Maridhas has tweeted, "We are ready to release proof against DMK's Martin son - Jose Daison Martin and separatist the May 17 Thirumurugan Gandhi links with hawala money. Is the Tamil media ready to publish?"

About Thirumurugan Gandhi

Thirumurugan Gandhi is a Tamil human rights activist and Geo-Political Commentator noted for founding the May 17 Movement. The movement initially campaigned for the rights and justice for the killings of Eelam Tamil for their separate Tamil Eelam, primarily those affected by the last stages of the Sri Lankan Civil War.

On 29 May 2017, Gandhi along with four others was arrested under Goondas act by Tamil Nadu police when they attempted to light candles in remembrance of Tamils who were killed in the conflict between the Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

After his release, he strongly criticized the Indian government and accused it of suppressing the rights of Tamils. He considers the whole as a fight between Indian nationalism and Tamil nationalism. Later, the Indian Government reacted soon and made it clear that the allegations made by T.Gandhi were baseless. There is no official report from the Indian government of reducing the subsidies as India's subsidies not disturbing the market price level.

About Martin?

Martin or lottery scam kingpin Santiago Martin also known as 'Lottery King' has built a Rs 7,000 crore empire through illegal but socially acceptable business.

The 'rags to riches' story of Martin started from Myanmar, later he moved to India to try his luck in lottery business and opened Martin Lottery Agencies Ltd in 1988. He has got friends across the political power circles in the state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As per reports, when DMK was in power Martin was considered close to the DMK.

In 2011, Martin produced a Rs 20 crore film based on a script written by DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

In 2012, Martin was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for his involvement in several cheating and land-grab cases. Later, he got bail after the Madras High Court quashed his detention under the Goondas Act.

On, DMK's organizing secretary R.S. Bharathi lodged a complaint with the Chennai city police against YouTuber Maridhas, a BJP and RSS sympathizer who had alleged that the DMK has links with Pakistan.

In the complaint, the DMK leader urged the police to book Maridhas for the content which promotes enmity between classes by alleging that the DMK supported terrorists.

On August 19, the Madurai-based social commentator and author had posted a video titled 'Should DMK be banned?' on YouTube. In the video, which came after a statement made by DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan in a TV debate on DMK, Kashmir and the scrapping of article 370, Maridhas alleges that the DMK is a separatist and anti-national party that was promoting Pakistan's agenda. He claims in his video that there is a nationwide call for a ban on DMK.

A post-graduate engineer, Maridhas runs his own YouTube channel called MaridhasAnswers. He shot to fame when Rajinikanth gave him an appointment and received his book titled Why I support Narendra Modi. In the about page of his YouTube page, Maridhas says that he started the channel to protect students from politicians with a separatist agenda.