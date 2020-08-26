'Marginal rise in Delhi COVID-19 cases, testing to be doubled': Arvind Kejriwal

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: As the number of coronavirus cases spike in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the state government will double the number of cases in the national capital.

"We have been testing 20,000 samples a day but it will be increased in the 40,000 by next week," said CM Arvind Kejriwal. Home isolation has been extremely successful, we will continue with it, Kejriwal said.

'Social distancing, masks are compulsory, anyone seen flouting the rules will be issued challans," he added.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.