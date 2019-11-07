Delhi air quality improves, pollution level drops from 'severe' to 'poor'

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 07: Delhi's air quality saw a marginal dip on Thursday morning, bringing relief to people after a week as the AQI was recorded at 235.

In a huge improvement over Wednesday's air quality, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved further from 'severe' to 'poor' category.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded 241, slightly above Wednesday's overall AQI 214.

Delhi has been experiencing the worst air days since Diwali on October 27, when the AQI levels nosedived to reach 337. The situation progressively became worse since then and on October 30, Delhi recorded its first 'severe' air day.

On November 1, a public health emergency was declared in the city. Measures such as the closure of schools and a blanket ban on construction activities had to be imposed. Schools in the national capital, shut till November 5, re-opened on Wednesday after the pollution levels improved.