  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi air quality improves, pollution level drops from 'severe' to 'poor'

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: Delhi's air quality saw a marginal dip on Thursday morning, bringing relief to people after a week as the AQI was recorded at 235.

    In a huge improvement over Wednesday's air quality, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved further from 'severe' to 'poor' category.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The average air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded 241, slightly above Wednesday's overall AQI 214.

    Delhi has been experiencing the worst air days since Diwali on October 27, when the AQI levels nosedived to reach 337. The situation progressively became worse since then and on October 30, Delhi recorded its first 'severe' air day.

    Air quality improves marginally in Delhi; schools reopen

    On November 1, a public health emergency was declared in the city. Measures such as the closure of schools and a blanket ban on construction activities had to be imposed. Schools in the national capital, shut till November 5, re-opened on Wednesday after the pollution levels improved.

    More DELHI AIR POLLUTION News

    Read more about:

    delhi air pollution

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue