As China drags its feet on disengagement, India will continue to hold ground

No lowering of guard by India, even as China withdraws 10,000 troops from depth areas

March-April will be crucial for the Indo-China standoff

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: There has been no withdrawal by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops from the friction points, even as both India and China prepare for the 9th round of military commander level talks.

India is prepared for a long haul and would be extremely cautious when the snow melts in March. Meanwhile the Chinese continue to build infrastructure near the various friction points.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese infrastructure continues to be built in the various friction points including the Spanggur Gap and Galwan Valley. India on the other hand too is building infrastructure.

In message to China, Army Chief says don’t test our patience

The next couple of months will be crucial. It is important see how the issue would pan out in April-May, when the summer sets in.

In a reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens.

The response from the ministry came when asked about a report by NDTV channel, saying China has constructed a new village in the disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh and it consisted of about 101 homes. The news channel said the report is based on satellite images accessed exclusively by it.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years," the MEA said.

"In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border," it added.

India's Covid cases drop to lowest in 7 months, vaccination drive day 4|Oneindia News

The ministry also asserted that the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.