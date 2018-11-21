  • search

Maratha reservation: Bombay High Court to hear batch of petitions today

    Mumbai, Nov 21: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of petitions on the issue of Maratha reservation. The Court has also asked the state govt to file a response with the state backward commission report.

    Maratha reservation: Bombay High Court to hear batch of petitions today

    The hearing came after the Maharashtra Cabinet on Sunday approved reservation to Marathas for which the community has been protesting since 2017, demanding quota in government jobs and in admissions in the academic institution.

    The Backward Class Commission had been asked to prepare a report on social and economic backwardness of the Maratha community after pressure on the government increased. Marathas have been demanding 16 percent quota in in jobs and educational institutes.

    In 2014, the then ruling Congress-NCP government had granted 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas and five per cent quota for the Muslim community just before the elections. However, the reservation was stayed by the Bombay High Court.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
