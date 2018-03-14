Maran brothers discharged in illegal BSNL telephone exchange scam

A special court has discharged the Maran brothers in the BSNL telephone exchange scam. The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the involvement of Dayanidhi and his brother Kalanithi Maran.

Last month, the CBI argued opposing the discharge petitions filed by Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran and others, saying there was prima facie material to proceed against them. The Marans, however, contended that they had not caused any loss and were innocent.

The allegation by the CBI is that there were 323 telephone lines that were set up. The lines which were in the name of the BSNL General Manager were connected directly to the Boat House residence of Dayanidhi Maran.

Further, it is alleged that Maran's Boat house residence and the Sun TV office were connected with dedicated underground cables and this was done during his tenure as the telecom minister. The CBI has alleged a gross misuse of power in this case.

It is also the case of the CBI that these dedicated telephone lines connecting Maran's residence and the Sun TV office were aimed at high-speed data transfer.

The CBI case also stated that these lines which were set up allegedly at the behest of Maran were no ordinary lines. They were extremely expensive ISDN lines which could carry out high-speed data transfer.

