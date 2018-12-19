Maramma temple Tragedy: Manager suspected to be mastermind behind prasad poisoning case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: The manager of the Kichugutti Maramma temple at Sulwadi village in Chamrajnagar district of Karnataka is suspected to be the mastermind behind the prasad poisoning case.

Bengaluru Laboratory tests conducted on samples of the 'prasad' distributed at the Maramma temple have indicated the presence of Monocrotophos, a common pesticide, according to state government officials.

The consumption of the prasad (sanctified food) had resulted in the death of 14 people, with nearly 108 more still being treated for various symptoms across hospitals in Chamrajnagar and Mysuru districts of Karnataka.

The devotees who went to a stone-laying ceremony at the temple were given tomato rice as food but several people complained of a foul smell. Many people complained but were reassured that the food was fine and there was no problem with it. Several people who consumed the food fell violently ill almost instantly, throwing up and being taken to nearby hospitals.

Monocrotophos has been banned in the European Union, the US and several other countries, but not in India. Monocrotophos was believed to be responsible for the death of 23 school children in Saran district of Bihar in July 2013.