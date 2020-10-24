YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maoists’ explosive dump recovered in Chhattisgarh

    By
    |

    Dantewada, Oct 24: Security forces have recovered a cache of explosives from a forest on a hill in insurgency- hit Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Saturday.

    Acting on a tip-off, the recovery was made from Duvalikarka hill under Kuakonda police station limits on Friday evening by a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

    Maosits’ explosive dump recovered in Chhattisgarh
    Representational Image

    Some local villagers had informed the police that Naxals have hidden explosive materials on the hill with a plan to execute some major attack on security personnel, following which the patrolling team rushed to the spot, he said.

    Security forces arrest terrorist associate in J&K

      BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for seditious remarks | Oneindia News

      While cordoning off the forests on the hill, two tiffin bombs weighing five kgs each, three pipe bombs, two batteries, a 50-meter electric wire, one box of syringe used in pressure IEDs, material used by Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM-a cultural outfit of Maoists) and Maoist literature hidden at the spot, were seized, he said.

      More MAOISTS News

      Read more about:

      maoists security forces chhattisgarh

      Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X