YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Many usher in Christmas celebrations in Goa

    By
    |

    Panaji, Dec 25: The peel of the midnight bells in churches and the carols reverberating the praise of Lord Jesus ushered in the Christmas festivities in Goa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Christmas celebration in the state, where nearly 30 per cent population is Christian, started with traditional fervour amid strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the state government.

    Many usher in Christmas celebrations in Goa

    "People came out in large numbers to attend the midnight mass. However, only 200 people were allowed to attend the mass in each church and the attendees had to maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitise their hands," a priest attached to Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji said on Friday.

    Christmas 2020: Many Churches hold only services

    The size of the crowd for the masses during the day will have to be decided by the priest in each church, he said.

    The festival will continue till the New Year, the priest added.

    At some places, special pandals were set up outside the churches to accommodate those people who could not attend the mass inside.

    A police official said, "No untoward incident was reported during the festival. But police have increased their vigil in view of the crowd."

    Apart from the churches and chapels, people also thronged the beaches across the state at midnight. Markets in the state were seen packed with items used to decorate cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

    Merry Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid Covid pandemic

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished the people on the occasion.

      PM Modi releases Rs.18000 Cr into bank account of 9 Cr farmers|Oneindia News

      "Warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of Christmas. Christmas signifies a time of love, joy and peace. May the joys of the season fill our heart with goodwill and cheer. Merry Christmas," he tweeted.

      More CHRISTMAS News

      Read more about:

      christmas goa

      Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X