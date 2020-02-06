Many tubelights are like these: PM Modi’s dig at Rahul Gandhi

India

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a savage dig at Rahul Gandhi in parliament, after the former Congress Chief rose to intervene during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The prime minister compared Rahul Gandhi's belated response to that of a tubelight.

"I have been speaking for the last 30 to 40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hote hain (many of the tube lights are like this)," he said.

PM Modi took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's comment that the "youth will start beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks in six months."

"I heard an opposition leader say yesterday that the youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of Surya Namaskar so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks," Modi said.

"In any case, I have been abused so much for the last two decades, their negativity hardly matters," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday said at a public meeting: "You wait and see. Narendra Modi who is giving speeches now, he will not be able to get out of his home in six-seven months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks. They will make him understand that if you don't give jobs to our youth, India cannot go forward."

PM Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday.