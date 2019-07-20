  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Many in Congress want its new chief to be elected after disbanding CWC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: Even as the Congress works its way through to find a president, several senior members have suggested hat the working committee be disbanded and a new chief elected.

    Over the past few weeks, several names for the post of president have emerged, but the grand old party has not been able to come to any consensus.

    Many in Congress want its new chief to be elected after disbanding CWC
    File photo

    The party has been looking for a new chief ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as president, following the Lok Sabha election debacle. The Congress Working Committee meeting too has been put off several times. Sources said that the CWC meet will take place, once the party is able to tide over the Karnataka crisis.

    Shivraj Singh Chauhan blames Congress for Karnataka crisis, says Speaker acting unconstitutionally

    In crisis, the Congress along with its coalition partner JD(S) has been trying to save the government. The coalition is likely to take the floor test on Monday.

    Congress leaders admit that the delay in finding a new chief is hurting the party. There should be an election, Congress leaders have said. The last time there was an election was in the year 2000 when Jitendra Prasad contested against Sonia Gandhi. Prasad, however did not manage even a 1,000 votes of the total 12,000 that were cast.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 6:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue