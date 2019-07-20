Many in Congress want its new chief to be elected after disbanding CWC

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: Even as the Congress works its way through to find a president, several senior members have suggested hat the working committee be disbanded and a new chief elected.

Over the past few weeks, several names for the post of president have emerged, but the grand old party has not been able to come to any consensus.

The party has been looking for a new chief ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as president, following the Lok Sabha election debacle. The Congress Working Committee meeting too has been put off several times. Sources said that the CWC meet will take place, once the party is able to tide over the Karnataka crisis.

In crisis, the Congress along with its coalition partner JD(S) has been trying to save the government. The coalition is likely to take the floor test on Monday.

Congress leaders admit that the delay in finding a new chief is hurting the party. There should be an election, Congress leaders have said. The last time there was an election was in the year 2000 when Jitendra Prasad contested against Sonia Gandhi. Prasad, however did not manage even a 1,000 votes of the total 12,000 that were cast.