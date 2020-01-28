  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Many died in notes ban queues, why not Shaheen Bagh?: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 28: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday courted controversy by asking why nothing is happening to Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during the chilly winter in Delhi, while people are "committing suicide" in Bengal due to panic over the CAA and the proposed countrywide NRC.

    Dilip Ghosh
    Dilip Ghosh

    Ghosh wondered why not the protesters, who include women and children, are not falling ill or dying despite sitting on demonstration for weeks under the open sky.

    The BJP MP also sought to know who is funding the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Hundreds of women have been protesting at the Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    The sit-in which has been on for more than a month now has inspired others to hold similar demonstrations at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata.

    After 'shot like dogs' remarks Dilip Ghosh snubs intellectuals opposing CAA as devils, parasites

    "We came to know that women and children are protesting against the CAA and are sitting under the open sky during this cold winter nights in Delhi. I wonder why none of them has fallen sick. Why does nothing happen to them? Why has not a single protester died there? "This is quite absurd. Have they consumed some sort of nectar that nothing is happening to them. But in Bengal, several people claimed to have committed suicide due to panic," he said.

    Ruling TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that over 30 people have committed suicide because of panic over the CAA and proposed nationwide NRC.

    He also questioned the source of funding at Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus Maidan protests.

    Hundreds of Muslim women are demonstrating against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC at the Park Circus Maidan here for 22 days.

    I wonder where from the money is coming. The truth about this will surely come out in the days to come," he said.

    Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, is known for courting controversies. A few days back he had said anti-CAA protesters who had destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states.

    The BJP leader also took a dig at party general secretary and its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya for his 'poha' comment, saying he himself loves it and finds nothing wrong in having it in the diet.

    "I myself eat poha and I don't see anything wrong in eating it. Everybody is entitled to his or her opinion," he said without naming Vijayvargiya.

    Vijayvargiya had courted controversy last week by stating that he had found the eating habits of some of the construction labourers working at his house in Indore "strange" as they were eating 'poha' (flattened rice).

    After talking to their supervisor and the building contractor, Vijayvargiya had said he suspected that they were from Bangladesh.

    More DILIP GHOSH News

    Read more about:

    dilip ghosh citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X