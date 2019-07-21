  • search
    Many changes will come under Modi says Union minister

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, July 21: The NDA government has been working towards making the country powerful in various sectors and several changes will come in the next five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said.

    The NDA government has been making efforts in this direction, Reddy said at the 79th Foundation Day of Keshav Memorial Educational Society here.

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

    "I assure you all that many changes will come in the coming five years. We are hoping to become a powerful nation economically. In all sectors, power production or in 'Make in India', we are moving ahead," he said.

    963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in J&K: Govt in LS

    India has the largest youth population in the world and if they are educated and their energies channelised in the right direction, the country would emerge more powerful, he said.

    Noting that India was a leader in software, medical, pharma and other sectors, he said there was a need to promote research in the country while the prevailing teaching and learning methods should be tweaked as well.

    The educational institutions and teachers have a key role to play in making the country strong, he said.

    The Central government was holding consultations on the draft educational policy submitted by former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan, he said.

    Youth from India, particularly from Telugu-speaking states, are present in large numbers in foreign countries but we must develop our infrastructure to attract such students to return and pursue their studies in India, he said.

    Efforts are being made by the Centre in this regard, he said.

    Describing himself as a student, Reddy said he was trying to learn new things on the functioning of Parliament and the Home Ministry.

    "I am a new student in north block... I am fully confident," he said.

    "In the coming days, whether it is Kashmir issue or North Eastern states or atrocities against women, we should bring awareness among people and take the country on the path of progress," he added.

    While some organisations and individuals are working with a negative attitude, people with a nationalistic outlook should strive to take the country forward, he said further.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
