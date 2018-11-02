  • search

Many areas of Bengaluru to face power cuts for 7 hour on Nov 3

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 2: The residents Bengaluru will have a tough time as there will be intermittent power supply on November 3 due to maintenance work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

    Representational Image

    In a press statement, Bescom said, "There will be no power supply in the following areas on 3.11.2018 between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to carry out maintenance work of all equipments at 66/11KV K&C Valley Sub-Station."

    The affected areas include Challaghatta, B Nagasandra, NAL Road, SR Layout, NR Layout, PR Layout, Rustum bagh, Koramangala and Challaghatta Valley, Yemalur Logica, Epsilon Layout, Kempapura, Kempapura A K colony, Wind Tunnel road, Vinayaka Nagar, Pearl Paradise Layout, Intel, Mahesh Kethan, Rohan Jharoka, LG Software, Salarpuria Sattva, Konena Agrahara and NAL installation, and surroundings areas.

    BESCOM said that out of 9,207 complaints registered on Wednesday, 8,957 complaints were resolved.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
