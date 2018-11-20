Manvendra, Acharya Pramod, Alpesh some interesting names among Congress’ star campaigners

New Delhi, Nov 20: With the last day of nomination for Rajasthan Assembly elections getting over and the election campaign in the state is going on with full swing, the Congress has come up with its list of state campaigners. The list included the name of United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and even new Congressmen Manvendra Singh. Even Acharya Pramod is part of star campaigners list.

The Congress has included total 40 names in the list of star campaigners for Rajasthan. Besides these three big names, obviously the name of Rahul Gandhi has to be there as the party president who will be addressing maximum number of rallies but the most encouraging thing for the Congressmen could be that despite some health Sonia Gandhi would be addressing election rallies and will be campaigning for the party.

Also Read Rajasthan polls 2018: Some interesting facts from history

Film star and former Lok Sabha MP Raj Babbar, Punjab minister and cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu but surprising name is of Manvendra Singh, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP and is a candidate from Jhalnapatan against Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. State leaders in the list of star campaigners included former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Sachin Pilot, former Union minister C P Joshi, former state president Narayan Singh and Dr Chandrabhan, chairman of election campaign committee Raghu Sharma, women Congress president Rehana Riyaz and former minister Bhanwarlal.

Also Read Why BJP is feeling nervous in Rajasthan ahead of Assembly elections

Other well known names included party in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey, leader of opposition in state Assembly Rameshwar Dudi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, party treasurer Ahmed Patel, Punjab chief minister Amrinder Singh, Senior leader from Uttar Pradesh Pramod Tiwari and controversial MLA from Gujarat Alpesh Thakore too has made it to the list. There are total 40 names in the list.