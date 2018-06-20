Mansoravar yatra: First batch of pilgrims cross over to Tibet

Pithoragarh, June 20: The first batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims crossed over to Tibet through the 17,500 feet high Lipulekh pass this morning, an official said.

The first batch had reached Gunji Base camp by trekking 33 km from Mangti, the last motorable station in two days.

Dharchula SDM RK Pandey said one member of the 58-member batch Ram Dayal Mali from Rajasthan had to return from Gunji after he was found unfit by ITBP doctors at the medical camp there on June 18.

According to ITBP sources, the batch left for Lipulekh pass at 3 am and crossed over at 7.50 am. The second batch of pilgrims that has reached Gunji by IAF helicopters is on way to Nabhi Dhang, the official said.

