    Manoj Tiwari wears Army jacket at BJP rally; Oppn says 'shameless'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has drawn flak for attending a party rally in Delhi in military fatigues.

    Manoj Tiwari wears Army jacket at BJP rally
    Image courtesy: ANI

    Tiwari flagged off a BJP bike rally in the Yamuna Vihar area in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday wearing military fatigues.

    Drawing flak, Tiwari tweeted on Sunday, "I wore (it) simply because I felt proud of my Army. I am not in Indian army but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity. Why should it be treated like an insult? I have the highest regard for our Army. By (this) logic, tomorrow if I wear a Nehru Jacket, will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?"

    Also Read | Ready to believe govt on Balakot air strike but who put number of casualties at 300: Chidambaram

    Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said it was a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

    "Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life," he tweeted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
