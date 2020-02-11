Manoj Tiwari revises BJP’s number in Delhi, says celebrations have begun

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Manoj Tiwari has revised the final tally of the BJP in the Delhi elections.

After the exit polls, he had predicted 48 seats for the BJP, but today as counting is on, the Delhi BJP chief says that his party would end up with 55.

He said that he is not nervous, but is confident that it would be a good outing for the BJP today.

He said that celebrations have already begun at the BJP's headquarters. It may be recalled that the BJP had on Saturday said that these are only exit polls they are not exact polls.

Following the exit polls, Tiwari in a tweet said that all these exit polls are bound to fail. Keep this tweet of mine safe. I predict that the BJP will win 48 seats, he also said.

On the other hand Parvesh Sahib Singh, BJP MP said that his party would come to power in Delhi. In a tweet he said that the BJP will win 50 seats and the Aam Admi Party, 16. He gave 4 to the Congress.

The Net-NewsX exit poll has predicted a huge victory for the AAP. The AAP would win 53-57 seats, while the BJP will win. 11 to 17 the exit poll says. The Congress may not open its account or end up with 2 seats the poll also says.

According to the Times Now IPSOS poll, the Aam Admi Party would win 44 seats and the BJP will end up with 26.

The Republic Jan ki Baat poll says that the AAP will win 48-61 seats and the BJP will end up with 9 to 21. The India Today Axis My India exit poll gives the AAP 9-10 in West Delhi and the BJP 0 to 1. The BJP will bag 35 per cent of the vote share while the AAP will end up with 57 per cent, the exit polls says. The poll also says that in West Delhi, the AAP would win 9 to 10 seats. The BJP on the other hand may win draw a blank or end up with just one seat in this segment, the exit poll says.

Sudarshan News gives the AAP 40 to 45 and the BJP 24 to 28. The Congress on the other hand will get 2 to 3 the poll says.

India TV on the other hand gives the AAP, 44 and the BJP 26. The Congress will not open its account the poll says.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero gives the AAP, 54 and the BJP 15. It gives the Congress just one seat.

India New Neta on the other hand gives the AAP 53-57 and the BJP 11 to 17. The Congress may not open its account or end up with 2 seats, the poll says.

The ABP C-Voter poll says that the AAP will end up with 49 to 63 while the BJP could end up 5 to 19 seats. The Congress is unlikely to open its account or end up with 4 seats, the poll also predicts.