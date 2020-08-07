Manoj Sinha takes oath as next LG of Jammu and Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 07: Manoj Sinha has taken oath as the next Lieutenant General of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was administered the oat of office by Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The appointment of Sinha a former junior railways minister is an interesting one. He enjoys a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Importantly he is an affable politician who has had a good track record.

One of the main reasons for him being chosen is owing to his track record as in-charge of the communication ministry and junior railway minister. Those close to him say that he has a knack of getting the job done. His appointment as LG also comes as a crucial time as the politics in the Union Territory has started to heat up.

Sinha would get the political touch to the office of the LG, which is important when assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are held. Some of the key areas of focus for Sinha would be the development of the UT. Development has not been exactly a roller coaster ride in the UT owing to terrorism and resistance by the separatists.

He also takes over at a time, when Pakistan is on an over drive mode to de-stabilise Kashmir. Pakistan has come up with various plans to enhance both terrorism and separatism in the Valley, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. In a nutshell, Sinha would have plenty on his plate as he would have to deal with both the unrest in the Valley as well the politics. His calm approach and his skills for an outreach could play a vital role in the Valley. While many political leaders have been released, there are some who remain in detention. It would be an important call for Sinha to take and ensure that the political process is restored in the Valley, without any damage being caused.

Sinha, an engineer has been a three-time MP and is a product of the Banaras Hindu University. He was elected as the president of students' union.