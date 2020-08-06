YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 06: Former Union Minister, Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He will replace Girish Chandra Murmu who resigned on Wednesday.

    Manoj Sinha appointed next LG of Jammu and Kashmir

    "The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Shri Girish Chandra Murmu," read a release from the President.

    Girish Murmu resigns as LG of Jammu and Kashmir

    Sinha had represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice. He was defeated by Afzal Ansari of the BSP in the last Lok Sabha elections.

    Sinha it may be recalled had served as the junior railway minister.

    Murmu was the first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. His resignation came on the day the Union Territory marked the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
