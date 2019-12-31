Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army Chief

  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    New Delhi, Dec 31: Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat.

    Gen Rawat is retiring on Tuesday as Army Chief after a three-year stint. Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army.

    Manoj Mukund Naravane
    Manoj Mukund Naravane

    Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff in September, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 31st

      In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

      Army chief General Bipin Rawat named India's first Chief of Defence Staff

      He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

      He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and had served as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years.

      Lt Gen Naravane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

      He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

      IAF proposal to strike Pakistan post 26/11 was rejected says former IAF chief

      The General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

      He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding of a prestigious strike corps.

