Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for Despatch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 07: Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday commenced shooting for his next feature, "Despatch".

Being directed by Kanu Behl of "Titli" fame, the film is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

Bajpayee is essaying a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media to share his excitement about being on the film's set.

"Back to where it feels like home #Despatch commences shoot," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

To be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the film will be a direct-to-digital release but a streaming platform has not been announced yet.

"Get ready to look out for more clues as #Despatch starring @BajpayeeManoj commences shoot," a post shared on RSVP's official Twitter handle read.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who has worked on movies such as "Rock On", "Ra.One" and "Firaaq".

Besides "Despatch", Bajpayee is currently awaiting the release of season two of his web-series "The Family Man", directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.