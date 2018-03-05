Manohar Parrikar to travel to Mumbai, may go abroad for treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to travel to Mumbai for a further medical checkup and based on doctor's advice may travel overseas for further treatment. Rupesh Kamat, Personal Secretary, told media about the latest development about CM Parrikar's health.

Parrikar was released admitted to GMC hospital in Panaji with complaints of dehydration and blood pressure, days after being he was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 15 February.

Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where the doctors said he was suffering from a "mild pancreatitis".

Last month, the Budget session of the state Assembly was curtailed to three days from the planned a-month-and-a-half because of Parrikar's illness. The chief minister had presented the budget to the Goa assembly on February 22 after returning from Mumbai.

There were also rumours that he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, but Lilavati Hospital then released a statement saying that various such rumours were "malicious and misleading".

OneIndia News

