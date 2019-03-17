Manohar Parrikar passes away: Govt declares national mourning

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Centre has announced national mourning on Monday following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and declared that the national flag will fly half mast across the country.

National Flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital and capitals of States and UTs. State funeral shall be accorded to Parrikar. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10 am on Monday, March 18.

As a mark of respect for departed leader all the state government offices, local-autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, all educational institutions including aided institutions shall remain closed today.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on March 17. He was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer since February last year. He breathed his last at his private residence near Panaji.

A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.

From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.