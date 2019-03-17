Manohar Parrikar passes away: National mourning declared on Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Centre on Sunday announced national mourning on March 18, Monday following the demise of Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.

National Flag will fly at half-mast in the National Capital and capitals of States and UTs. State funeral shall be accorded to Parrikar. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10 am on Monday, March 18.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at the age of 63 on March 17. He was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer since February last year. He breathed his last at his private residence near Panaji.

A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.

From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state.