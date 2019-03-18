Manohar Parrikar laid to rest at Miramar beach, thousands join funeral procession

India

Panaji, Mar 18: Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with full state honours at Panjim's Miramar Beach on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union and state ministers were present on the occasion to pay their last respects to the leader.

Thousands had joined the funeral procession -- a testimony to the affection he received from the people of the seaside state, that ultimately made him its tallest leader.

After a State funeral was accorded to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, his mortal remains were consigned to flames at Miramar Beach in Panaji.

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former defence minister passed away at 63 at his home in Panaji.

Parrikar's health deteriorated over the past two days and it is believed that he was put on life support on Saturday night. The Central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, hailing Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader". "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," Modi said in one of several tweets.

The BJP leader enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the party and beyond. Parrikar played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.