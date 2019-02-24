Manohar Parrikar hospitalised, to be kept under observation for 48 hrs

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Feb 23: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the top government hospital for a gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement, on Saturday.

The chief minister who is battling pancreatic cancer is reported to be stable but will be kept under observation for 48-hours.

"Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable. (He) will remain there under observation for around 48 hours," the statement said.

Senior Goa minister Vijai Sardesai, who met the chief minister at his residence earlier on Saturday, denied reports that Parrikar had been put on life support.

Sardesai told reporters that the chief minister's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected". "News is doing rounds that he is on life support. He is not on life support," Sardesai said.

Parrikar had made a public appearance after a long gap on World Cancer Day on February 4, and expressed confidence that the human mind can overcome any disease. He looked frail with a tube inserted into his nose but said the 'josh' (enthusiasm) was high.

The state's deputy speaker, Michael Lobo, had recently said that Parrikar will continue in office "as long as he is alive", but added that on account of pancreatic ailment his health condition keeps fluctuating.

"As long as he can run with his mind working and he can give instructions to officers, I think this government will continue. His health - sometimes it improves, sometimes it goes down - because (with) a disease like pancreatic ailment which he is suffering from, you cannot be stable all the time," Lobo said.

"Everything is there in the hands of God, especially his health. After something happens to him... even my father had the same thing... so you cannot live forever," he added.