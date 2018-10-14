India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, to be flown to Goa

By
    New Delhi, Oct 14: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Sunday discharged from the AIIMS, where he has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment. He is expected to return to his home state today, PTI quoted sources as saying.

    Parrikar, who was admitted on September 15, was shifted to ICU for sometime in the morning after his health deteriorated. Parrikar was shifted to the ICU for a while on Sunday morning while his condition deteriorated. But after some time, the hospital administration decided to discharge him, according to sources in the AIIMS. He will now be flown back to Goa by an air ambulance.

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

    Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS last month. The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

    Also Read | Goa: Have majority, Parrikar must step down says Congress

    On Friday, Parrikar met Goa BJP's core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at AIIMS to discuss ways to ensure his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health.

    However, leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
