  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS cancer department, condition stable

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said on Saturday.

    Manohar Parrikar admitted in AIIMS, condition stable

    The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check up.

    "His condition is stable," a source said.

    He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma.

    Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

    The Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state and claimed that Parrikar's illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on day-to-day affairs of the state.

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar aiims

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue