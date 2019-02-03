Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS cancer department, condition stable

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: The condition of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said on Saturday.

The former defence minister who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check up.

"His condition is stable," a source said.

He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

The Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state and claimed that Parrikar's illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on day-to-day affairs of the state.