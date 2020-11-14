YouTube
    Manohar Lal Khattar rushed to hospital after respiratory issue

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was on a visit to Himachal Pradesh, has been rushed to a hospital after he complained of "respiratory distress".

    Manohar Lal Khattar rushed to hospital after respiratory issue
    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

    According to reports, Khattar has been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar recovers from Covid-19, returns to Chandigarh

    On Saturday, Khattar greeted the people and appealed to them to celebrate green Diwali. He urged the people to celebrate by taking care of themselves by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    He asked the people to use earthen lamps and refrain from fireworks on this festival so that the atmosphere remains pollution-free.

