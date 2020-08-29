Mann Ki Baat: Where and when to watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

India

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, August 30 at 11 AM.

This will be the 15th edition of "Mann Ki Baat" 2.0 and overall 68th edition of "Mann Ki Baat".

In a tweet, Modi said, he is looking forward to the ideas and inputs of people for the programme.

The Prime Minister said, people can share their views in NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum.

They can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message. People can give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

The show shall be broadcasted on all channels of Akashvani or All India Radio and DD National.

People can watch the sign language version of Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" on DD Bharati at 11 am on the same day.

Also, regional versions of this Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted by concerned regional stations of All India Radio immediately after the PM's broadcast and again at 8 PM on the same day.

You can also dial 1922 after which you will receive a call wherein you can select your preferred language and listen to Mann Ki Baat in your regional language.

Mann Ki Baat, a well received by the target audience is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News since the first show on 3 October 2014.

A survey showed 6 Indian cities including Mumbai and Chennai, has indicated that some 66.7 per cent of the population had tuned in to listen to the Prime Minister's address and had found it useful.