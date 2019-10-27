  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    58th Mann Ki Baat: Modi wishes nation on Diwali, invokes Sardar Patel legacy

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programm at 11 AM. On the same day, Diwali is being celebrated across India. It was the 58th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am today

    Here are the Highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:33 AM, 27 Oct
    I urge all of you to take utmost care of yourself and also celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. I extend many felicitations to you.
    11:33 AM, 27 Oct
    In Diwali we burst fire crackers of all kinds! But, sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness. An injury can also occur
    11:33 AM, 27 Oct
    I would urge you to come forward and become a patron of local things and buy local. And witness for ourselves, how we can play an important role in making Mahatma Gandhi's dream come alive
    11:33 AM, 27 Oct
    I had once said that we should try to buy local products. The more we try to buy our local things; the '#Gandhi150' will become a great event in itself
    11:28 AM, 27 Oct
    Festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. And especially during #Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new, get something from the market in smaller or larger quantity
    11:28 AM, 27 Oct
    On behalf of our countrymen, I commend the #IndianArmy for this amazing commitment. I also express my gratitude
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    Today, if one story that rings from home to home, and rings far and wide, is heard from north to south, east to west and from every corner of India, then that is the story of cleanliness and sanitation
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    On 31st October, on the same day… the former Prime Minister of our country Smt Indira ji was assassinated. It was a traumatic moment for our country. Today, I pay homage to her too
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    On one hand, machinations went on to generate tension for week or two, but, when the decision was taken on Ram Janmabhoomi, the govt, political parties, social organizations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. You could jog your memory a bit and reflect about the atmosphere then
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    My dear countrymen, our nation has always been very proactive and alert in strengthening unity and communal harmony in the country
    11:27 AM, 27 Oct
    Running is beneficial for the mind, body and soul. During ‘#RunforUnity’ not only do we have to run, but in doing so the spirit of #FITIndia is also reflected
    11:26 AM, 27 Oct
    The distinction of having the world's highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that in a year, more than 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity'
    11:26 AM, 27 Oct
    31st of October, 2018, is the day when the '#StatueofUnity', in memory of Sardar Saheb was dedicated to the nation and the world. It is the tallest statue in the world. It is double in height compared to the 'Statue of Liberty' located in the US
    11:26 AM, 27 Oct
    Soon after Partition in 1947, our neighbour had cast an eye on Lakshadweep; a ship bearing their flag was sent there. When Sardar Patel was informed of this, he wasted no time in initiating stern action
    11:26 AM, 27 Oct
    Lakshadweep is one of the most beautiful landscapes in India
    11:26 AM, 27 Oct
    All of us know that as India’s first home minister, #SardarPatel undertook the colossal, historic task of integrating Princely states. Scrutinizing the minutest of events closely was his rare quality
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    Our country will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for his steller role in the Constituent Assembly. He strove to ensure enshrinement of fundamental rights that obliterated any possibility of discrimination on the basis of caste and community
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    In 1921, in the Congress Session in Ahmedabad, thousands of delegates from across the country were slated to participate
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    He was a 'Man of Detail' in the true sense of the term. Along with that, he was also adept at organising skills. Chalking out plans and devising strategies was his core forte
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    On the one hand Sardar Patel, possessed the rare quality of uniting people; on the other, he was able to strike a balance with people who were not in ideological agreement with him
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    I am sure all of you remember the significance of the 31st of October. This day marks the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the unifying force in bonding us as a Nation; our Hero
    11:25 AM, 27 Oct
    Just a few days ago, Ambassadors of approximately 85 countries went to Amritsar from Delhi. There in the Golden Temple itself, they undertook a holy Darshan, commemorating the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji
    11:12 AM, 27 Oct
    Gurunanak Jhira Sahib is a famous place in Bidar dedicated to him, cherishing reminiscences of him
    11:12 AM, 27 Oct
    Guru Nanak Ji undertook many significant spiritual journeys called ‘Udaasi’. Carrying the message of harmony and equality, he traveled north, south, east and west, meeting people, saints and sages
    11:12 AM, 27 Oct
    There is much about Guru Nanak Dev ji that I can share with you, but it will require many an episode of Mann ki Baat
    11:12 AM, 27 Oct
    The luminescence of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s influence can be felt not only in India but around the world
    11:08 AM, 27 Oct
    My dear countrymen, the 12th of November, 2019 is the day when the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak dev ji will be celebrated across the world
    11:07 AM, 27 Oct
    Well known 17th century poetess Sanchi Honnamma has penned a poem in Kannada that embodies the same thought, the same words pertaining to every Lakshmi of India that we referred to
    11:07 AM, 27 Oct
    Megha Jain has mentioned that a 92 year old woman has been offering free drinking water to passengers at Gwalior Railway Station. Megha Ji is truly inspired by the humility and compassion of this Lakshmi of India
    READ MORE

    It was broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed LIVE on the YouTube channels of PMO, I&B Ministry, AIR and DD News.

    AIR also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

    The Prime Minister in his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation urged the people to celebrate Diwali in a safe manner to avoid the incidents of fire or loss of a life caused due to use of firecrackers. He said, whatever precautions or preventive care is to be taken, should be taken during Diwali.

    He also said that happiness should co-exist with joy and of course there must also be enthusiasm.

    Meanwhile, in a bid to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio talk, the Congress is starting its "Desh ki Baat" programme from Saturday and will telecast it live on social media platforms.

    More MANN KI BAAT News

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue